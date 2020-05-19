Woodbury County has 2 new COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 20

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported two additional deaths attributed to novel coronavirus in Woodbury on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 20.
The deaths included a female (age 41-60) and a male (age 81+). The health department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have been 174 total hospitalizations; 95 people were hospitalized and later discharged.
