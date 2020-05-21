Woodbury County has 3 more COVID-19 deaths, raising total to 25

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported Thursday there were three additional deaths due to novel coronavirus.
The deaths of two older males, ages 61-80, and one middle-aged male, age 41-60, pushed Woodbury County's COVID-19 related death rate to 25.
In addition, the District Health Department said there were 55 new confirmed cases out of 274 new tests reported. As of the announcement, 184 people total had been hospitalized, 115 have been hospitalized but were later discharged and 1,128 have recovered.
