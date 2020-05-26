Woodbury County has 4 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed four more deaths due to novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 30.

The health department, which hadn't reported daily updates since Friday, also said there were 158 new cases of COVID-19. There were 50 new cases on Saturday, 31 on May Sunday, 42 on Monday, and 35 on Tuesday.

There were 75 people who are currently hospitalized, 122 who have been hospitalized and released and 1,280 who have recovered. 1,012 new tests were reported in Tuesday's update.

