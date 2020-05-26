You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County has 4 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 30
View Comments
breaking

Woodbury County has 4 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 30

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY --  The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed four more deaths due to novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 30.

The health department, which hadn't reported daily updates since Friday, also said there were 158 new cases of COVID-19. There were 50 new cases on Saturday, 31 on May Sunday, 42 on Monday, and 35 on Tuesday.

There were 75 people who are currently hospitalized, 122 who have been hospitalized and released and 1,280 who have recovered. 1,012 new tests were reported in Tuesday's update. 

Siouxland churches adopt new giving strategies as parishioners watch services from home
2 more deaths in Siouxland attributed to COVID-19
Early voting spikes in Woodbury County ahead of June primary election
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News