Woodbury County has 58 new COVID-19 cases
top story

Woodbury County has 58 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported 58 new cases of novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Woodbury is ranked second in the state with 7,828 COVID-19 positive cases. Polk County, with 20,946 positive tests, currently has the most cases in Iowa.

Out of Woodbury's positive cases, 6,054 people have recovered. The death total for the county remains at 100. 

Of the 79 people who are hospitalized for coronavirus, 44 are from Woodbury County.

"Woodbury County continues to see a significant number of COVID-19 cases," the health department said. "It is extremely important that everyone do their part to help prevent the spread by: staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case; physical distancing; wearing masks in public; and washing hands frequently."

As of Tuesday, Sioux County has 2,690 cases, making it the 11th ranked Iowa county. Buena Vista, with 2,369 cases, came in 12th, and Plymouth County, with 1,858 cases, came in 15th for the state of Iowa.

The Dakota County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 2,687.

Dakota County's total number of negative tests is 13,214. The number of coronavirus deaths will remain at 49. 

