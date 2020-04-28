You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has 97 new cases of COVID-19
Woodbury County has 97 new cases of COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health has confirmed an additional 97 cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, bringing its total to 703.

In total, 2,183 tests have been completed in the county.

Siouxland District Health said there have been 26 hospitalizations, nine hospital discharges, 110 recoveries and one death so far.

Iowa Department of Public Health figures showed 5,868 cases statewide as of Monday; those numbers do not include the most recent Woodbury County positive tests. 

