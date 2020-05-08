Woodbury County has an additional 116 COVID-19 cases, boosting county total to 1,542

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This brings Woodbury County's total case count to 1,542.

Out of 4,868 total tests completed, 3,326 have came back negative.

The Friday report said 66 people were currently hospitalized; down from 68 the previous day. Fifty people had been hospitalized and were since discharged.

One hundred and sixteen people have been hospitalized, 50 people have been hospitalized and discharged, and seven people have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Friday.

