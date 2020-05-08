You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury County has an additional 116 COVID-19 cases, boosting county total to 1,542
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported an additional 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This brings Woodbury County's total case count to 1,542. 

Out of 4,868 total tests completed, 3,326 have came back negative.

The Friday report said 66 people were currently hospitalized; down from 68 the previous day. Fifty people had been hospitalized and were since discharged. 

One hundred and sixteen people have been hospitalized, 50 people have been hospitalized and discharged, and seven people have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Friday.

