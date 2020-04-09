Woodbury County reports one additional COVID-19 case; county total up to 12

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday morning reported one new case of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total up to 12 cases.
According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, the case is male between the age of 18 and 40.
To date, 416 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus, out of 428 tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
