You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodbury County reports one additional COVID-19 case; county total up to 12
View Comments
alert

Woodbury County reports one additional COVID-19 case; county total up to 12

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Thursday morning reported one new case of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total up to 12 cases. 

According to a Siouxland District Health social media post, the case is male between the age of 18 and 40.

To date, 416 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus, out of 428 tests. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News