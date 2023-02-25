SERGEANT BLUFF — The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a Friday night shooting in rural Sergeant Bluff that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to a press release from Sheriff Chad Sheehan, officers received a call of shots fired at a home along Buchanan Avenue.

"Deputies arrived on scene and observed an injured person on the floor of the residence. Deputies immediately entered the residence and rescued an 11-year-old boy from inside," the Sheriff's office said.

Per the department, deputies found a male and female victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds, in the process of removing the 11-year-old.

"The original person observed was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male suspect with the self-inflicted gunshot wound was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical condition," the office said. The female suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to MercyOne in Sioux City while the male died at the scene.

As of now, the Sheriff's office has said investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

A press conference about the incident is set for 3:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Law Enforcement Center at 407 7th St. in Sioux City.