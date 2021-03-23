 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
View Comments
alert

Woodbury County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday warned of a phone scam in the area with callers pretending to represent the sheriff's office. 

In the scam, the caller identifies themselves as a Woodbury County Sheriff's employee, and tells the call recipient that they have failed to comply with something the sheriff's office ordered them to do, or that they have a warrant and are subject to to arrest if they don't pay a fine, according to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office. 

"This is a scam and the call recipient should discontinue the call," the sheriff's office wrote. "As a reminder, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office does not conduct business in this manner. We do not contact people by phone for warrants, nor do we solicit money for failing to comply with anything. Also, as a reminder, if you have any questions, the Sheriff's Office can be reached at 712.279.6010 or 1.800.352.6352 during business hours. After business hours we can be reached through the Communications Center non-emergency numbers at 712.279.6510 or 1.800.352.4606." 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News