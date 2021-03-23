Woodbury County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

In the scam, the caller identifies themselves as a Woodbury County Sheriff's employee, and tells the call recipient that they have failed to comply with something the sheriff's office ordered them to do, or that they have a warrant and are subject to to arrest if they don't pay a fine, according to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.

"This is a scam and the call recipient should discontinue the call," the sheriff's office wrote. "As a reminder, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office does not conduct business in this manner. We do not contact people by phone for warrants, nor do we solicit money for failing to comply with anything. Also, as a reminder, if you have any questions, the Sheriff's Office can be reached at 712.279.6010 or 1.800.352.6352 during business hours. After business hours we can be reached through the Communications Center non-emergency numbers at 712.279.6510 or 1.800.352.4606."