Woodbury has 19 new COVID-19 cases, the district health department confirmed
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 19 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing Woodbury County's overall total to 2,746.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that of the total cases, 1,647 people have recovered. There have been 213 total hospitalizations as well as 146 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.

No new deaths were announced in Woodbury County on Sunday. The county's total stands at 34. 

