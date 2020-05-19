Woodbury has 2 new COVID-19 deaths, raising county's total to 20

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 2 additional deaths attributed to novel coronavirus in Woodbury on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 20.
The deaths included a female (age 41 - 60) and a male (age 81 +). The health department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There have been 174 total hospitalizations as well as 95 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
