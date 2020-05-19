You are the owner of this article.
Woodbury has 2 new COVID-19 deaths, raising county's total to 20
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported 2 additional deaths attributed to novel coronavirus in Woodbury on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 20.

The deaths included a female (age 41 - 60) and a male (age 81 +). The health department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been 174 total hospitalizations as well as 95 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.

