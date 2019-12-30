Woodbury Supervisors agree to hire attorney while people question Taylor's voter registration

SIOUX CITY -- A challenge questioning the address of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, as well as a petition asking if a vacancy existed on the board due to questions related to the address confusion, were filed Monday with County Auditor Pat Gill.

Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a State of Iowa Voter Registration Challenge on the basis that Taylor wasn't a legal resident of the address that he used to register to vote. A former ESL instructor who runs a translation business, Rundquist is a perennial candidate for office who most recently lost to Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in the Nov. 5 election.

Tom Veranzi, of Lawton, Iowa, filed a petition that claims that Taylor is currently a legal resident of a different supervisor district than the one he represents, and, thus, his seat should be declared vacant. In June 2016, Verzani lost in a bid to become the Republican nominee for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to Rocky DeWitt, who subsequently won the seat.

In Iowa, counties draw districts based upon population and supervisors must reside in the districts in which they run.

