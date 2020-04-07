Worker at Yankton Walmart pharmacy tests positive for COVID-19

YANKTON, S.D. -- A worker at the Walmart Pharmacy in Yankton has tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday.
The employee, who was not identified, worked two days, March 25 and March 30, while able to transmit the virus to others, the South Dakota Department of Health said in a news release.
Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the pharmacy March 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8, the department said. Customers who visited on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.
A screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call a medical provider if you develop symptoms.
The pharmacy remains open Monday through Saturday, but is now closed Sundays, according to the hours posted on the Yankton Walmart's website.
Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Yankton County, which the state health department has classified having substantial community spread. Of the patients infected, five have recovered, according to state data.
On Tuesday, the department reclassified three cases originally attributed to Yankton County to neighboring Clay County. Clay now has six cases.
The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed two additional deaths as well as 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state's total to six deaths and 320 cases. Ninety-eight people are recovering. A total of 23 people are hospitalized.
