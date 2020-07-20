You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Workweek begins on a cloudy note as rain moves into Siouxland on Monday
View Comments

Workweek begins on a cloudy note as rain moves into Siouxland on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature

Traffic travels down Fairmount Street Aug. 16, 2017, in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Expect a rainy start for the workweek as slight chances for showers will continue all day on Monday in Siouxland, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Showers will more likely be around in the morning hours," he said, "Any new precipitation will amount to less than one-quarter-of-an-inch."

However, cloud cover will keep Monday's daytime to around 80 degrees, which is about 5 - 6 degrees below average.

"Sioux City's average high should be around 86," Kalin said. 

Indeed, this will mean the rest of the workweek will be far more typical for mid-July.

The sun returns to Siouxland on Tuesday, boosting the temp to the mid-80s. This will continue on Wednesday, when a chance for rain also returns.

"Don't be surprised if you see spotty chances for rain by the end of the week," Kalin said. "We'll also be experiencing highs at or above 90, this weekend."

                    

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News