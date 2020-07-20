Workweek begins on a cloudy note as rain moves into Siouxland on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect a rainy start for the workweek as slight chances for showers will continue all day on Monday in Siouxland, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Showers will more likely be around in the morning hours," he said, "Any new precipitation will amount to less than one-quarter-of-an-inch."

However, cloud cover will keep Monday's daytime to around 80 degrees, which is about 5 - 6 degrees below average.

"Sioux City's average high should be around 86," Kalin said.

Indeed, this will mean the rest of the workweek will be far more typical for mid-July.

The sun returns to Siouxland on Tuesday, boosting the temp to the mid-80s. This will continue on Wednesday, when a chance for rain also returns.

"Don't be surprised if you see spotty chances for rain by the end of the week," Kalin said. "We'll also be experiencing highs at or above 90, this weekend."

