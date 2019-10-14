{{featured_button_text}}
ice racing
SIOUX CITY -- World Championship Ice Racing will be sliding into the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Tyson Events Center, 409 Gordon Drive.

Bringing the toughest, fastest and most extreme flat truck motorcycle and quad racers to ice, the event promises to bring chills, spills and thrills that will keep the crowds on the edges of their seats.

Best seat tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, for a limited time pre-sale. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank box office or by phone at 712-279-4850.    

