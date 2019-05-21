SOUTH SOUTH CITY -- Brian Van Berkum recalled with pride handing his daughter, Shelbee, her diploma as she walked across the stage at the South Sioux City High School commencement ceremony Sunday.
"That was a good feeling," Van Berkum said Tuesday. "I'm glad I was able to do it."
His presence there was somewhat miraculous, considering it took place just eight days after the 19-year veteran of the South Sioux City Police Department was wounded in a gunfight.
Van Berkum, who was discharged from the hospital May 16, is now recovering at home from his wounds, which required surgery soon after the May 11 shooting outside a nightclub in South Sioux City.
"I don't think my injuries were life-threatening," Van Berkum said in a phone interview Tuesday. "But I did have to spend some time in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)."
Van Berkum spoke to The Journal for the first time since the gunfire exchange, which left dead an armed man, Luis Quinones Rosa, 25. After a witness at Los Amigos reported an armed man on the premises, Van Berkum and other officers responded to the night club in the early morning hours of May 11. Van Berkum confronted Quinonses Rosa, who then opened fire, striking Van Berkum in the leg and abdomen, according to the Dakota County attorney. Van Berkum returned fire, hitting Quinones Rosa in the leg. The shot severed Quinones Rosa's femoral artery, and he died soon afterwards in a Sioux City hospital from extensive blood loss.
In Tuesday's interview, Van Berkum declined to answer questions about the shooting itself, which is currently the subject of a grand jury investigation, as required by Nebraska law in officer-involved shootings.
Van Berkum was quick to thank the community for all the support they've given to himself and the police department.
"I love my community," he said. "I love making people feel safe."
After being released from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center on May 16, he received a hero's welcome in his hometown. Law enforcement officers from Iowa and Nebraska escorted the squad car that carried him across the Siouxland Veteran's Memorial and into South Sioux City. As the caravan traveled down Dakota Avenue, dozens of residents waved and offered him words of encouragement. Many businesses and homes displayed signs to welcome home Van Berkum, affectionately known as "Shorty."
"Man, that response was just incredible," he said. "I still can't believe it was all for me."
One of the biggest receptions came at the South Sioux City schools, where hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students surrounded 33rd St. and G Avenue. Some students displayed signs that read, "Thank you Officer Shorty."
Van Berkum was already a popular figure in the school system, where he coaches the high school swim team and the middle school soccer team.
No one was more happy for him to return home than his wife, Melodde and their daughters, Shelbee, 18, and Aubree, 15.
"My family means everything to me," Van Berkum said. "They've never left my side."
Neither have his fellow officers.
"Whenever I've needed to get to a doctor's appointment, I don't have to worry about a ride," he said with laugh. "I've have plenty of back-up."
Indeed, Van Berkum is likely to be out of commission for at least the next six weeks or so.
"I'm sore and I'm not moving fast," he said. "But I'll be OK."
Right now, Van Berkum has plenty of reading material, going through countless get well cards he received from friends, strangers, both near and far.
"I can't get over the outpouring of love I've received," he said. "It's unbelievable."
Van Berkum also has been fielding calls from some prominent people.
"I just got off the phone with Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts," he sad, chuckling at the memory. "It was so cool! the governor actually called to see how I was doing."
For someone as modest as Van Berkum, it has been especially overwhelming.
"When you're a police officer, you're always on guard," he said. "That's just how you're trained."
When he has recovered sufficiently to return to the force, Van Berkum said he will go about his duties just as diligently as ever.
Well, maybe, he'll be just happy with a desk job for a while.
"I don't expect to be on patrol right away," he said. "But I will be soon."