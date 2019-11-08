You are the owner of this article.
'WWE Raw' at Tyson Events Center cancelled
SIOUX CITY -- The "Monday Night Raw" taping scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Tyson Events Center has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict, the WWE said Friday.

Credit card purchases done through authorized venue channels (Primebank Box Office, Tysoncenter.com or by phone) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash purchases done at the box office will be refunded when ticket holders return their tickets to the Primebank Box Office, between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions regarding refunds, contact the box office during business hours at 712-279-4850.

