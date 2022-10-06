 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WWE Wrestling returning to the Tyson Events Center

wwe main event
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- WWE is returning to Sioux City for the first year in three years with "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Among the scheduled bouts will be Street Fight Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins; a Raw Women's Championship Match between Bianca Belain with Alexa Bluss vs. Bayley with Damage CTRL; as well as a six-person tag team match between A.J. Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio.

Tickets are now on sale at Primebanktix.com and tysoncenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office. 

