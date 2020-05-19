Yankton Co. has one more COVID-19 case while S.D. confirms 2 more deaths

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
PIERRE, S.D. -- Yankton County has 1 more additional COVID-19 case, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
In addition, 2 more people have died from novel coronavirus, bringing South Dakota's total to 46.
The state now has a total of 4,085 people infected, 2,914 recoveries and 77 currently hospitalized.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today