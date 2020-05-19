You are the owner of this article.
Yankton Co. has one more COVID-19 case while S.D. confirms 2 more deaths
Yankton Co. has one more COVID-19 case while S.D. confirms 2 more deaths

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

PIERRE, S.D. -- Yankton County has 1 more additional COVID-19 case, the South Dakota Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

In addition, 2 more people have died from novel coronavirus, bringing South Dakota's total to 46.

The state now has a total of 4,085 people infected, 2,914 recoveries and 77 currently hospitalized.

