Yankton County has 1 more case of COVID-19, boosting S.D.'s total to 2,779
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Department of Health reported, Wednesday morning, 1 more case of COVID-19 in Yankton County, bringing its total positive cases to 29 people.

The state currently has 58 new cases of novel coronavirus. This brings South Dakota's total to 2,779 people. It has 773 active cases, with 72 people currently hospitalized and 1,977 who have recovered.

According to the state health department's website, Union County has not had a new confirmed case of COVID-19. The county's total remains at 46.

