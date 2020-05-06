Yankton County has 1 more case of COVID-19, boosting S.D.'s total to 2,779

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Department of Health reported, Wednesday morning, 1 more case of COVID-19 in Yankton County, bringing its total positive cases to 29 people.

The state currently has 58 new cases of novel coronavirus. This brings South Dakota's total to 2,779 people. It has 773 active cases, with 72 people currently hospitalized and 1,977 who have recovered.

According to the state health department's website, Union County has not had a new confirmed case of COVID-19. The county's total remains at 46.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.