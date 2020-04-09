You are the owner of this article.
Yankton County has one new COVID-19 case
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

PIERRE,  S.D. -- South Dakota health officials have confirmed 54 more cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Yankton County.

The total number of cases in Yankton County is 18. Twelve people in the county who were infected have recovered. 

As of Thursday, South Dakota has had 447 positive cases of COVID-19, with 161 of those cases have recovered.  

