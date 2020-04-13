You are the owner of this article.
Yankton County records 2 more COVID-19 cases; Union County 1 additional
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PIERRE, S.D. -- Union County has one new case of COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed on Monday. 

That brings the Union County's total to five cases, with two recoveries.

Yankton County confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 22 -- the most of any county in Siouxland. There has been one new recovery.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay County has been revised downward. The number of people infected is now recorded as five, instead of six. Four have now recovered.

South Dakota health officials now report the state has 138 more cases of COVID-19. This brings the state total up to 868. 

There have been no more deaths in the state. So far, six people have died from coronavirus complications; 207 people have recovered. 

