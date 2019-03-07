Try 3 months for $3
Tamara (Tammy) LaFramboise was last seen around 8:15 a.m. March 1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Yankton County Sheriff's Office. 

YANKTON, S.D. -- The Yankton County Sheriff's Department reported Thursday that a local woman has been reported missing. 

According to a press release sent from the sheriff's department, 46-year-old Tamara (Tammy) LaFramboise was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. March 1, at her apartment on Deer Boulevard west of Yankton.   

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on LaFramboise’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on LaFramboise is encouraged to contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-3567.

