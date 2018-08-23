LESTERVILLE, S.D. -- A Yankton, South Dakota man died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Lesterville.
20-year-old Saul Renteria died of injuries he suffered after the 1983 Ford Mustang he was riding in, driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Roubideaux of Utica, S.D., crashed and burned. Roubideaux lost control of the vehicle while travelling westbound on 430th Avenue, and the car subsequently went into a ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and, after landing, caught fire.
All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. Both Roubideaux and his other passenger, Javier Renteria, Jr. of Yankton, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Charges are pending against Roubideaux, and seatbelt use by all three is being investigated. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.