YANKTON, S.D. -- A 32-year-old man died late Saturday night in a single-vehicle rollover west of Yankton, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported in a press release. 

The man's name has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved in the crash. 

His 2012 Ford F-150 SuperCrew pickup was heading eastbound on South Dakota Highway 314 at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, struck a cable guardrail and rolled several times. 

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a Yankton hospital, where he died. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of the crash. 

