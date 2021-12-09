Youngest of seven alleged victims recounts sexual attack by Mapleton teen

ONAWA, Iowa -- A young teenage girl recalled how Jay Lee Neubaum showed up at her home in Mapleton on March 25, 2020, while her mom was at work.

"School was canceled due to COVID and I was home alone with my little brother," the girl testified Wednesday on the second day of Neubaum's trial for sexually assaulting seven teenage girls.

"I knew my mom didn't want Jay Lee or anybody else inside the house," the girl, the youngest of Neubaum's alleged victims, told the court. "I knew my mom didn't want Jay Lee here and I still let him come in out of the cold."

At the time, Neubaum, then 17, had been arrested in connection with the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. In May, a Monona County jury found Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in Hopkins' death. Neubaum is currently serving a 50-year prison term on that offense.

After the girl's brother left for a friend's house, Neubaum followed the girl into her bedroom.

"Jay Lee started kissing me and I kept on saying don't," she said. "Jay Lee took off my jeans and underwear. Then, he took off his pants and underwear."

"Jay Lee said this wasn't a big deal. Everybody in high school does it," she recalled. "But I wasn't in high school. I was 13 and only in the eighth grade at the time."

"I didn't know what to do," she said of Neubaum, a relative of one of her best friends.

Neubaum left the girl's house after sexually assaulting her.

Initially, the girl refused to tell anyone about the alleged attack, including her mother, who also testified against Neubaum Wednesday.

"My daughter is usually very outgoing," her mother told the court. "When she became quiet and sad, I knew something was wrong."

Even after learning Neubaum was being investigated for the sexual assault of another Monona County teenage girl, her daughter refused to talk to anyone, including Matthew Burns, a special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

"I didn't want my mom or anyone else to know what Jay Lee did to me," the girl said.

Eventually, the girl was persuaded to talk to Burns and tell him about the alleged attack.

"After that, it felt like a weight was taken off my shoulders," she recalled.

Neubaum, now 18, is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged assault of six girls, and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He is accused of assaulting the girls, ranging in age from 13 to 16, from August 2019 through March 2020, in Mapleton. Each sex abuse count carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Neubaum has denied all of the charges.

The trial continues Thursday in Monona County District Court in Onawa. Because Neubaum waived his right to a jury trial, District Judge Zachary Hindman is hearing the case.

