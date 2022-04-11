Broadcast executive Ray Cole to speak at Noon Sertoma Club's annual sports banquet

SIOUX CITY -- Longtime broadcast executive Ray Cole will headline the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club's annual sports banquet's on Tuesday..

Over the last 51 years the non-profit organization, focused on hearing health has welcomed great athletes, coaches, administrators and personalities.

Cole, a Kingsley, Iowa, native, and former general manager of Sioux City ABC affiliate KCAU, last year co-authored his first book, "Hangin' with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned."

His speech at Tuesday's banquet will touch briefly on his long history with the Sioux City Sertoma Club, which includes serving as a past president, and his work on behalf of Sertoma from 1977-1994, which involved booking the speakers for the annual sports banquet.

“It’s ironic to note that two past Sertoma speakers are among the “winners” profiled in my book: Dick Vitale and Jim Valvano," Cole said. "I especially look forward to talking about the unique connection this event has to, two of the most iconic sports figures of all time: Howard Cosell and Arthur Ashe.

The audience can also expect to hear anecdotes and back-stories involving several other past speakers from a list that includes Bobby Knight, Joe Theismann, Mike Ditka and Len Dawson.

Cole shared writing duties with co-author Rob Gray, a former Des Moines Register sports reporter, for Hangin' with Winners. Proceeds will go to 6 charities, including the Iowa Hall of Pride. .

Tickets to the Noon Sertoma Sports Banquet are on sale now by calling 712-274-8769 or by going to the organizations Facebook page and messaging a request for tickets. Reserved tables of 8 cost $480 with individual tickets just $60.

The night also includes a prime rib dinner and silent auction. Among the auction items is a team signed, game worn football helmet from the 2021 NAIA National Champion Morningside Mustangs.

