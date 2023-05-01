SIOUX CITY -- The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" will be among the five productions offered as part of the Broadway at the Orpheum's 2023-2024 season, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City and MidAmerican Energy.

The season will start Nov. 14 with "The Illusionists of the Holidays," followed by "Mannheim Steamroller" on Dec. 12.

The 50th anniversary of "Jesus Christ Superstar" will be performed on Feb. 13, 2024, while "The Book of Mormon," written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone of "South Park" fame, will be presented March 27 and 28, 2024.

The musical "Come From Away" is being performed April 24, 2024 and "The Cher Show" is slated to finish the season on June 3, 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce this exceptional lineup," OVG360's general manager Nick Palmiotti said. "There are some classic shows as well as a few exciting new productions that will create remarkable experience."

For information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway at the Orpheum 2023 - 2024 season, visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at broadwayattheorpheum.com or call 712-279-4850, ext. 2.