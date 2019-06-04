{{featured_button_text}}
Moville flooding

The West Fork of the Little Sioux River is shown out of its banks Thursday, March 14, 2019, north of Moville, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

QUIMBY, Iowa -- Untreated wastewater is flowing into the Little Sioux River in Cherokee County because of a broken sewer force main under the river.

The break was reported late Monday morning by the city of Quimby, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. Recent river flooding has kept Quimby's wastewater operator from getting near the area, forcing crews to wait until water levels drop before they can determine the exact location of the break and how to fix it.

More than 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater is flowing into the river each day, the DNR said.

The Little Sioux River crested Saturday at 20.7 feet, almost 4 feet over flood stage. Though levels are expected to continue dropping, projections indicate the river will remain at flood stage for several days.

