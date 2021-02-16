 Skip to main content
Broken water line forces evacuation of Sioux City elementary school
alert

Perry Creek Elementary School

Perry Creek Elementary School is shown on June 26, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A broken water pipe that led to flooding in a portion of the Perry Creek Elementary School forced an evacuation of the school Tuesday afternoon.

"At this time, we are asking all parents and guardians to pick up students as soon as possible so we can evacuate the building. Please pull up through the bus lane to pick up your child. A staff member will be ready to assist you."

While waiting for pickup, students were kept in the gym to stay warm.

The cause of the break was not immediately identified, but it came after two straight days of record low cold. Due to the below zero temps, Sioux City and other schools on Tuesday started classes late. 

