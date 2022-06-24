Brown's Lake Bigelow Park campground to re-open

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County nature enthusiasts won't have to wait much longer for campgrounds to start re-opening at Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix, Iowa.

Late Friday morning, the Woodbury County Conservation Board announced 19 of the 29 campground sites in the nature area will re-open on Wednesday, June 29. "The campground has been redesigned with new concrete roads, larger campsites, and full hook-ups (electric, water and sewer) at each site," a press release said.

The statement then went on to say that new camping rates are $30 per night and coupon books for seven nights can be bought for $180.

While the campgrounds are beginning to come back, the Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park beach is going to continue to stay closed because of construction issues.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

