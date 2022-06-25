Brown's Lake Bigelow Park campgrounds re-opening

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County nature enthusiasts won't have to wait much longer for campgrounds to start re-opening at Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix, Iowa.

Late Friday morning, the Woodbury County Conservation Board announced 19 of the 29 campground sites in the nature area will re-open on Wednesday, June 29. "The campground has been redesigned with new concrete roads, larger campsites, and full hook-ups (electric, water and sewer) at each site," a press release said.

The statement then went on to say that new camping rates are $30 per night and coupon books for seven nights can be purchased for $180.

While the campgrounds are beginning to come back, the Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park beach is going to continue to stay closed because of construction issues.

