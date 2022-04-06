Brown's Lake/Bigelow Park closed for road construction

SIOUX CITY -- Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park near Salix, Iowa, is currently closed because of road construction in the park and campground.

There also will be no access to the boat ramp or fishing docks during this time. The Woodbury County Conservation Board anticipates opening the park by June 1 or earlier.

The work is part of a major park renovation project that includes a new concession stand/restroom, a revamped beach with new sand and a campground redesign with larger sites and full hook-ups at each site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.