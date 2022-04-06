Brown's Lake/Bigelow Park closed for road construction

SIOUX CITY -- Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park near Salix, Iowa, is currently closed because of road construction in the park and campground.
There also will be no access to the boat ramp or fishing docks during this time. The Woodbury County Conservation Board anticipates opening the park by June 1 or earlier.
The work is part of a major park renovation project that includes a new concession stand/restroom, a revamped beach with new sand and a campground redesign with larger sites and full hook-ups at each site.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.