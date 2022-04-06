 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brown's Lake/Bigelow Park expected to be open by June 1, at latest, currently closed for construction

SIOUX CITY -- Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park near Salix, Iowa, is currently closed because of road construction in the park and campground.

There also will be no access to the boat ramp or fishing docks during this time. The Woodbury County Conservation Board anticipates opening the park by June 1 or earlier.

The work is part of a major park renovation project that includes a new concession stand/restroom, a revamped beach with new sand and a campground redesign with larger sites and full hook-ups at each site.

