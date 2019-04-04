BRUNSVILLE, Iowa -- When she launched a newspaper in her hometown, Susan Willer thought she was just creating a way to share information with other Brunsville residents.
To her surprise, and joy, it's proven to be much more than that.
Where else could you find a listing of residents celebrating birthdays or anniversaries each month or another list of people in need of prayers? Brunsville events not deemed newsworthy enough to be reported in bigger papers in Le Mars or Sioux City appear before dedicated readers in this small Plymouth County community.
Emphasis on the word community.
Maybe it wasn't intended, but the Blitz has become a vital part of Brunsville, something residents and many who no longer live here anticipate each month.
"That's exactly what I want. I love my town, and I want people to know it," said Willer, who carries the titles of publisher, editor, composer, reporter and advertising representative. She's one of four staffers who work without pay to put out the local news free of charge.
How seriously do readers take the Blitz? Willer aims to have a new edition out on the first day of each month. If it's not, well, the natives get a little restless, said Gisela Dittman, who goes by the title of news hound.
"The people at the Corner (Cafe), if I take it over one day late, people are asking where it is," said Dittman, who also carries the title of copy editor and public relations.
The Blitz has become so popular that Willer and Dittman often receive enough news submissions that they don't need to go out and find the news themselves. It's quite a turn of events from the early days.
"When we started, everybody wanted a paper, but nobody wanted to be in it. We had to beg people to be in it," Dittman said.
Now they just beg for more, and readers are eager to see their names and pictures on one of the four pages that make up each issue. What changed?
"I think it's because it continued," Willer said, referring to previous newsletters that had started over the years and quickly fizzled out. "They saw that we weren't going away."
Where would they go? Willer grew up outside of town, loved it and swore that someday she'd move back and retire here. Someone once asked her, why wait until retirement?
So she didn't. Willer moved back in 2009 while working in Sioux City and has no intention of leaving again.
"My heart and soul is here," she said.
At the conclusion of the town's Halloween party in October 2010, Willer, Dittman and another woman were talking. A couple jokes were made about a husband and a significant other.
"Gisela said, 'Boy, you should put that in the paper. Why don't you start a paper?'" Willer said. "I said sure."
There may have been laughter involved, but she wasn't joking. Two weeks later, Willer composed the first issue of the Blitz, which gets its name from an advertising campaign term, on her aging Gateway computer and black and white printer. It was one page, printed on the front and back.
It was an immediate hit. Readers urged her to continue.
"That's what kept me going is people would give us compliments," said Willer, an English major in college. "Gisela volunteered to be my news hound because she knows everything going on in town."
Little else has changed. Willer now works full time in Orange City, but spends 12-20 hours toward the end of each month working on the Blitz. She has help from Dittman, Dittman's grandson Bowen Rieken, who takes photos, and Barry Poe, who serves as sports writer and copy editor and also helps with distribution.
The demand for the Blitz stretches far past the Plymouth County line. There may be just 150 people in town, but each month Willer mails 30 copies to readers, emails 200 more to others, prints 20 for distribution at the post office and sends a few copies to the Corner Cafe. Another 50 copies are set out at pancake breakfasts at the American Legion hall from October through April. Copies are sent to former residents living as far away as California and Germany.
And they all get it for free, or a small donation to help cover postage costs. Advertising rates? Whatever donation advertisers believe is fair.
Readers have been generous, Willer said, making it easy to continue the venture much longer than she originally planned. Back in 2010, Willer figured she'd do it for a year. April marked the 100th edition.
"I don't plan to stop," she said. "I plan to be here forever. It's not just I enjoy writing, but this is for Brunsville."