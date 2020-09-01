Brunsville, Iowa woman identified as person killed in Union Co. crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. - A Brunsville, Iowa woman has been identified as the person who died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash, south of Jefferson.

A 2008 Ford Econoline E350 Ambulance was southbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control. The vehicle crossed both lanes, went into the median and then entered the northbound lanes. The ambulance struck the back end of the semi-truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi-truck and trailer to roll onto its passenger side.

Tonya Bruscher, 29, was the passenger in the ambulance. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Smith, 22, of Sergeant Bluff, was the ambulance driver. He was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

Bruce Muehler, 62, of Campbell, Minn., was the semi-truck driver. He was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was not transferred.

Interstate 29 in that area was closed to traffic for about eight hours, opening again at 11:20 a.m. Traffic was rerouted off of Exit Four through Jefferson and back onto the Interstate at mile market nine.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said its investigation into the crash is continuing.

