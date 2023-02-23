SIOUX CITY — A winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of southeast South Dakota and southern Minnesota, mostly skirted the Sioux City metro Wednesday into Thursday.

Peter Rogers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the official snowfall total from the storm, which was recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport, was just 1.3 inches.

"You did not have to go too far to the north or northwest before you started seeing more significant snow amounts. Our official here in Sioux Falls was 12.6 (inches). Going over to Yankton, they had a report of 7 (inches)," Rogers said.

Sundogs Sundogs frame the Floyd Monument early Thursday morning. Sundogs are lights around the sun that are caused by the refraction of light through …

The National Weather Service was busy collecting snowfall totals much of the day on Thursday. A location in Spencer, Iowa, tallied 3.5 inches of snow, while Ruthven recorded 3, according to a National Weather Service map of snowfall reports from the last 24 hours.

"One of the major challenges in measuring snow with this is, when you have strong winds and you go out to where you would normally measure snow, you have one area that's bare ground next to a 3-foot drift," Rogers said. "You're trying to figure out how much is new, how much of it has just drifted. It's quite a challenging process."

Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said there were 16 crashes in city limits in a 24-hour period, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Only two of those were personal injury crashes.

"The roads really aren't too bad," Gill said Thursday morning. "It's walking on the sidewalks and getting out of your car that I'd be more concerned about -- people slipping and falling."

Snow cleanup Master firefighter Shane Uhl shovels snow at Sioux City Fire Rescue Station 6 on Morningside Avenue.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office warned on its Facebook page that a "no travel" advisory was in effect Thursday morning.

"State and county plows are beginning to hit the roads, however, many, if not all, roads in the county are still drifted shut," the social media post said.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported that roads were "completely ice covered" and motorists should "take caution" when traveling in the county.

Sioux City could see a slight chance of snow on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will only reach the low teens. Wind chill values could be as low as -19, according to the National Weather Service.

More pleasant weather is expected to return Saturday, when skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. High temperatures could top out near 39. Sunday is anticipated to be even warmer, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 45.

Snow cleanup A snow plow scrapes Orleans Avenue near Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.