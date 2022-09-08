 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon both report record fall enrollment

Two Siouxland colleges have reported record fall enrollments this week. 

On Thursday morning, Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa announced it had set a record for students enrolled for a fourth-straight year while Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa touted the largest student body dating back to its 1966 founding.

Per a press release, Northwestern's fall 2022 enrollment is 1,712 (up 8% from the year prior). The release then goes on to explain that some of the drivers of the record number include: the highest number of new traditional undergrad students and transfers in six years, a record number of grad students, an all-time high for first-year Hispanic students and a 10-year high for international student enrollment.

Northwest Iowa Community College said in its announcement that 1,811 students enrolled for the fall semester which is up 5.54% from the previous year's figure of 1,716. 

Kristin Kollbaum, Director of Marketing and Communications for Northwest Iowa Community College, said the numbers show "NCC’s strong commitment to making sure our programs are high quality, affordable and accessible."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

