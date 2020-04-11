You are the owner of this article.
Buena Vista County has additional COVID-19 case
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County has another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to two cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds office reported Saturday. 

The new case is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old, according to the governor's office. The county's first case, reported earlier in the week, was an individual in the same age range. 

Iowa's COVID-19 caseload rose above 1,500 as of Saturday -- currently the state sits at 1,510 cases. Siouxland suffered its first known death connected with the virus, an older adult in Crawford County, the state reported Saturday. 

