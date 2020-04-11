Buena Vista County has additional COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County has another confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to two cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds office reported Saturday.

The new case is a middle-aged adult, between 41 and 60 years old, according to the governor's office. The county's first case, reported earlier in the week, was an individual in the same age range.

Iowa's COVID-19 caseload rose above 1,500 as of Saturday -- currently the state sits at 1,510 cases. Siouxland suffered its first known death connected with the virus, an older adult in Crawford County, the state reported Saturday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.