Buena Vista County passes 1,500 COVID-19 infections; county has highest percentage of infections in Iowa

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Buena Vista County rose past 1,500 on Saturday. On a per-capita basis, the county has by far the worst degree of contagion in Iowa.
As of Saturday evening, a total of 1,563 people in the county had been diagnosed with COVID-19, a jump of 88 cases compared to the day before, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Six deaths attributable to the virus have been recorded in the county.
In terms of total COVID-19 infections, Buena Vista County is the fourth-highest in Iowa, behind Polk, Woodbury and Black Hawk counties. But because its population -- about 19,600 -- is far smaller than the other three counties, the percentage of individuals infected there is higher than any other county in the state.
Roughly 7.9 percent of the county's residents have tested positive for the virus.
According to IDPH data, 315 of the Buena Vista County individuals who have tested positive have recovered, a proportion far lower than Woodbury, Polk and Black Hawk counties, where the outbreaks became intense weeks earlier.
Crawford County has the second worst outbreak by population percentage, but it's less than half of Buena Vista's -- in Crawford County, approximately 3.6 percent of the population is or has been infected.
Of Buena Vista County's known infections, at least 591 were workers at Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Storm Lake, the company disclosed June 2.
It's unclear if any more workers there tested positive for the virus after the company's acknowledgement, or how many of the county's infections can be traced back to the plant. A 60-year-old employee of the plant died of the virus during the first week of June.
The number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly in Woodbury County on Saturday, though the tally was modest -- 16 new positives, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The county was nearing 3,000 infections on Saturday, but of those, 2,401 are considered recovered.
An outbreak of the virus at the Woodbury County Jail grew slightly on Friday, with a total of 11 infections now reported. Law enforcement officials earlier this week announced that seven inmates had tested positive along with two jail officers.
Neighboring Dakota County recorded six new infections Saturday. Of the county's 1,738 positive test results, 1,382 are considered recovered.
Neither county recorded new deaths attributable to the virus Saturday.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska reported comparable tallies of new diagnoses. A handful of counties, including Ida and Monona in Iowa, Cedar and Wayne in Nebraska and Union and Yankton in South Dakota recorded no new infections.
Across Northwest Iowa, 28 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU as of Saturday, with 20 on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa.
Statewide, Iowa's COVID-19 tally climbed to 23,717 on Saturday. Of those, 14,342 are considered recovered and 650 have died.
In Nebraska, a total of 16,633 people have tested positive for the virus to date, of whom 9,879 are considered recovered while 216 have died, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
South Dakota's Department of Health has recorded a total of 5,833 individuals testing positive, but only 930 of these are considered active infections. Seventy-five people in the state have died of the virus.
