Buena Vista County passes 1,500 COVID-19 infections; county has highest percentage of infections in Iowa

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Buena Vista County rose past 1,500 on Saturday. On a per-capita basis, the county has by far the worst degree of contagion in Iowa.

As of Saturday evening, a total of 1,563 people in the county had been diagnosed with COVID-19, a jump of 88 cases compared to the day before, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Six deaths attributable to the virus have been recorded in the county.

In terms of total COVID-19 infections, Buena Vista County is the fourth-highest in Iowa, behind Polk, Woodbury and Black Hawk counties. But because its population -- about 19,600 -- is far smaller than the other three counties, the percentage of individuals infected there is higher than any other county in the state.

Roughly 7.9 percent of the county's residents have tested positive for the virus.

According to IDPH data, 315 of the Buena Vista County individuals who have tested positive have recovered, a proportion far lower than Woodbury, Polk and Black Hawk counties, where the outbreaks became intense weeks earlier.