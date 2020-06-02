Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County has recorded its first COVID-19-related death, according to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Buena Vista County surpassed 800 total cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Northwest Iowa county had 836 cases.
Last Thursday, state health officials confirmed that 555 workers at a Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County.
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 2
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 3
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 1
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 drive through diplomas
COVID-19 bars reopening 3
COVID-19 bars reopening 1
COVID-19 bars reopening 2
Summer school lunches 2
Summer school lunches 3
Summer school lunches 1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.