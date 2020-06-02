You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 death
View Comments
alert

Buena Vista County reports first COVID-19 death

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista County has recorded its first COVID-19-related death, according to information from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Buena Vista County surpassed 800 total cases of the novel coronavirus Monday. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Northwest Iowa county had 836 cases. 

Last Thursday, state health officials confirmed that 555 workers at a Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County.

Buena Vista County tops 800 total COVID-19 cases
Iowa COVID-19 numbers trending down
Hard Rock Sioux City reopens Tuesday as industry looks to recover from millions in lost revenues
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News