Buena Vista County sees 131 new COVID-19 cases

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Buena Vista County climbed sharply Wednesday, when 131 new cases were reported.

The Iowa Department of Public Health website showed that the county now has had 1,343 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, up from 1,212 cases on Tuesday, when 42 new cases were reported.

Wednesday's numbers continued a trend of rapidly increasing numbers of cases in the county since a TestIowa drive-thru site opened May 16 and Tyson Foods began testing more than 2,000 workers at its two meat plants in Storm Lake.

Last week, Tyson announced that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant had tested positive for COVID-19 -- a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested. A majority of the plant's workers live in Buena Vista County.

Storm Lake's TestIowa site had been scheduled to close on Friday, but on Wednesday announced that it would remain there through June 26.

Siouxland counties in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota reported no deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after five deaths were reported.