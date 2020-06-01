Buena Vista County tops 800 total COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Buena Vista County surpassed 800 total cases of the novel coronavirus Monday.

The Northwest Iowa county, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located, had 810 cases as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public health data.

Last week Thursday, state health officials confirmed that 555 workers at the Storm Lake plant tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County.

Woodbury County reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. The eight cases arose out of 57 new tests reported, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The county has had 2,761 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

Of those cases, Siouxland District Health Department classifies 1,648 of the patients as recovered. There have been 34 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The Northeast Nebraska county has now had 1,681 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. No additional deaths were reported Monday. Dakota County has had 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19.