Buena Vista County tops 800 total COVID-19 cases
Photo 1

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Buena Vista County surpassed 800 total cases of the novel coronavirus Monday.

The Northwest Iowa county, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located, had 810 cases as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to Iowa Department of Public health data. 

Last week Thursday, state health officials confirmed that 555 workers at the Storm Lake plant tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of the plant's roughly 2,400 workers reside in Buena Vista County.

Woodbury County reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. The eight cases arose out of 57 new tests reported, according to the Siouxland District Health Department. The county has had 2,761 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

Of those cases, Siouxland District Health Department classifies 1,648 of the patients as recovered. There have been 34 deaths in Woodbury County attributed to COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The Northeast Nebraska county has now had 1,681 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. No additional deaths were reported Monday. Dakota County has had 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the health district Monday. The district, which consists of Thurston, Wayne, Dixon and Cedar counties, has had 141 total cases and two deaths, one, a Thurston County resident, and the other, a Dixon County resident.
 
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 79 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Sunday's total of 84.
 
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and three had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 117 intensive care unit beds and 75 ventilators available. Thirty-six patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.
