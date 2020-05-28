Buena Vista County's COVID-19 case tally tops 700

SIOUX CITY -- Buena Vista County surpassed the 700 mark for total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, amid an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Buena Vista County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 702 as of 6 p.m. The county currently ranks third among Siouxland counties for most COVID-19 cases. Its case total jumped by 428 on Wednesday.
During a news conference Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed the outbreak at the Storm Lake plant, where 555 Tyson workers tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of those workers live in Buena Vista County. If all of the workers who tested positive lived in Buena Vista County, they would account for roughly 80 percent of the county's case total.
Woodbury County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing its total to 2,671.
Of the total cases, 1,394 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 33.
Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Thursday.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,651 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.
Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's second COVID-19-related death on Thursday. Its first death, that of a Thurston County resident, was reported last week. The second death was a Dixon County resident.
"This death and the one reported last week were residents in their 70's with underlying health conditions, one male and one female," NNPHD said in a statement.
In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 88 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Wednesday's total of 93.
Hospital admissions declined in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.
As of Thursday evening, state statistics showed 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, that number is down from 106 the day before. Seven of the 98 people hospitalized had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 95 intensive care unit beds and 70 ventilators available as of Thursday evening. Thirty-four patients in the region were on ventilators.
