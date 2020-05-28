You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buena Vista County's COVID-19 case tally tops 700
View Comments
featured

Buena Vista County's COVID-19 case tally tops 700

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Buena Vista County surpassed the 700 mark for total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, amid an outbreak at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake. 

According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, Buena Vista County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 702 as of 6 p.m. The county currently ranks third among Siouxland counties for most COVID-19 cases. Its case total jumped by 428 on Wednesday.

During a news conference Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed the outbreak at the Storm Lake plant, where 555 Tyson workers tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of those workers live in Buena Vista County. If all of the workers who tested positive lived in Buena Vista County, they would account for roughly 80 percent of the county's case total.

Woodbury County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing its total to 2,671.

Of the total cases, 1,394 have recovered, according to Siouxland District Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday in Woodbury County. The county's death toll stands at 33.

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Dakota County on Thursday.

The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,651 cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's second COVID-19-related death on Thursday. Its first death, that of a Thurston County resident, was reported last week. The second death was a Dixon County resident. 

"This death and the one reported last week were residents in their 70's with underlying health conditions, one male and one female," NNPHD said in a statement. 

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 88 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Wednesday's total of 93.

Hospital admissions declined in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.

As of Thursday evening, state statistics showed 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, that number is down from 106 the day before. Seven of the 98 people hospitalized had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 95 intensive care unit beds and 70 ventilators available as of Thursday evening. Thirty-four patients in the region were on ventilators.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Reynolds defends Iowa's COVID data reporting
Govt-and-politics

Reynolds defends Iowa's COVID data reporting

The information-gathering process is one reason the state does not voluntarily identify new outbreaks at businesses like food processing plants -- including this week at Sioux City and Sioux Center Perdue plants -- until asked by reporters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News