Buena Vista County's COVID-19 case tally tops 700

No additional deaths were reported in Dakota County on Thursday. The deaths of 23 residents have been attributed to COVID-19.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported the health district's second COVID-19-related death on Thursday. Its first death, that of a Thurston County resident, was reported last week. The second death was a Dixon County resident.

"This death and the one reported last week were residents in their 70's with underlying health conditions, one male and one female," NNPHD said in a statement.

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 88 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses. That number is down from Wednesday's total of 93.

Hospital admissions declined in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties.

As of Thursday evening, state statistics showed 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, that number is down from 106 the day before. Seven of the 98 people hospitalized had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 95 intensive care unit beds and 70 ventilators available as of Thursday evening. Thirty-four patients in the region were on ventilators.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.