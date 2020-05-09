You are the owner of this article.
Buena Vista University president resigns effective immediately
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Buena Vista University Board of Trustees on Saturday accepted the resignation of Joshua Merchant, the president of the private university, effective immediately. 

No reason was listed for Merchant's resignation. A spokeswoman for the university could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Merchant, Buena Vista University's 18th president, was appointed to the role in February 2017. The college completed a $15.1 million renovation of the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business/Siebens Forum last year, during his tenure. 

Brian Lenzmeier, who has served as BVU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs since 2018, was appointed by the board to serve as interim president, according to the university. Lenzmeier joined BVU in 2003 as a professor of biology.

