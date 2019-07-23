Buena Vista University to host drum corps international shoreline classic

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University will host the Drum Corps International Shoreline Classic, a Drum Corps International Tour event Monday, July 29.
“Hosting the DCI Shoreline Classic this summer is something we are really looking forward to at BVU, and it will be a great kickoff to introduce the new BVU marching band, the BVU Marching Blue, next month,” said Tiff Wurth, BVU’s director of athletic bands. “I hope attendees enjoy a beautiful night of world-class entertainment, good music and choreography, and fun with the community.”
The event will include drum corps that will perform and compete for top honors before the 2019 Drum Corps International World Championships, which will be held in Indianapolis, Ind. a week later.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. at J. Leslie Rollins Football Stadium, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available online at BVU.edu/Shoreline for $30 for adults and $20 for students 18 years old and younger.
Tickets will be available at the door for an additional $10-charge.
Drum Corps International is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based non-profit organization that hosts an annual nationwide drum corps competitive tour along with other programs around the world. According to its website, DCI’s mission is “to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide.”
This year’s lineup includes:
• Colt Cadets- Dubuque, Iowa
• Shadow- Oregon, Wis.
• River City Rhythm- Anoka, Minn.
• Louisiana Stars- Lafayette, La.
• Guardians- Houston, Tex.
• Gold- San Diego, Calif.