Burn ban initiated in most of Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY – A large portion of Woodbury County will be in a burn ban starting today at 6 p.m.

The areas included in the ban are: Anthon, Bronson, Correctionville, Cushing, Danbury, Lawton, Moville, Oto, Pierson, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sloan and Smithland.

This only applies to the portions within Woodbury County, according to the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

“Upon investigation, it was determined by the State Fire Marshall that conditions in these areas are such that burning constitutes a danger to life or property,” said Anthony Gaul, Sergeant Bluff fire chief in a press release.

The National Drought Monitor shows Woodbury County and much of Northwest Iowa continue to experience conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought. Some locations in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota are one step further, reaching exceptional drought.

On Wednesday, rural fire departments were dispatched to multiple fires sparked by combines.

Residents living in these areas are allowed to burn with a permit from the local fire chief. A resident found in violation of this ban could be charged with a simple misdemeanor.

This ban will remain in effect until the fire departments in these areas notify the State Fire Marshall that conditions have improved and are no longer a threat, according to the release.