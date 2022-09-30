 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burn ban initiated in most of Woodbury County

  • 0
Grass fire in Hornick

Firefighters from Lawton, Anthon, Moville, Sloan, and Salix work to contain a grass fire near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick, Iowa, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – A large portion of Woodbury County will be in a burn ban starting today at 6 p.m.

The areas included in the ban are: Anthon, Bronson, Correctionville, Cushing, Danbury, Lawton, Moville, Oto, Pierson, Salix, Sergeant Bluff, Sloan and Smithland.

This only applies to the portions within Woodbury County, according to the Iowa State Fire Marshall.

“Upon investigation, it was determined by the State Fire Marshall that conditions in these areas are such that burning constitutes a danger to life or property,” said Anthony Gaul, Sergeant Bluff fire chief in a press release.

The National Drought Monitor shows Woodbury County and much of Northwest Iowa continue to experience conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought. Some locations in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota are one step further, reaching exceptional drought.

People are also reading…

On Wednesday, rural fire departments were dispatched to multiple fires sparked by combines.

Residents living in these areas are allowed to burn with a permit from the local fire chief. A resident found in violation of this ban could be charged with a simple misdemeanor.

This ban will remain in effect until the fire departments in these areas notify the State Fire Marshall that conditions have improved and are no longer a threat, according to the release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110

Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110

Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse, who turns 110 on Oct. 4, grew up at 3500 Fifth Ave. in Morningside, one of six children of Elias and Jamileh Rizk, who both came to Sioux City after immigrating from the Syrian Arab Republic.

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree

All were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property were stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4.

Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance

Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance

As of Sept. 22 the district has a total negative balance of $12,940. This equates to 726 students with negative balances just 21 days into the school year. Prior to 2016, the district would average about $3,000 in negative balances...

Watch Now: Related Video

'Where do you start?' Survivors of Hurricane Ian reflect on days of devastation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News