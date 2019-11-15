Burned I-29 bridge will open to 2 NB lanes later this month; damage analysis ongoing

The fire was ignited the afternoon of Oct. 30 in a homeless encampment beneath the bridge, located south of the Wesley Parkway overpass. The bridge was left scorched black, and the DOT switched the downtown-adjacent corridor to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Lazarowicz said the DOT had hoped to open the bridge to two lanes of northbound traffic by this weekend, but other road work in the corridor delayed that. Traffic will have to be shifted somewhat to the south side of the bridge to avoid the area thought to be most damaged by the flames.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I-29 through downtown is to have three through lanes, and right now we're only going to have two, and we're using part of the shoulder to get those two," he said.

Two lanes of southbound traffic should be restored a few days before the northbound lanes, Lazarowicz said, with southbound traffic moved onto the "mainline," or the main roadway.

Several unknowns remain in the DOT's probe of the structural damage.