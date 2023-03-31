SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Economic Development Department and Sioux City Fire Rescue will host Business for Breakfast on April 21.

This free event begins at 8 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center and features Dave Anderson, author of "Becoming a Leader of Character: Six Habits that Make or Break a Leader at Work and at Home." A complimentary breakfast will be provided.

Anderson, a West Point graduate and decorated combat veteran, spent 20 years in a multi-national Fortune 50 company and has authored seven books and 600+ articles on leadership and personal growth.

In addition to speaking engagements, Anderson provides training for the public safety sector and will spend the day with Sioux City Fire Rescue staff on April 20.

Event attendees are encouraged to complete a free character assessment before the event at mycharactertest.com.

Business for Breakfast is a networking forum for company executives, entrepreneurs, higher education students and professionals interested in emerging business trends and topics. The event is sponsored by Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Economic Development.

RSVPs are encouraged by calling 712-224-5500 or at locatesiouxcity.com/business-breakfast. Visit becomingaleaderofcharacter.com to learn more about Anderson.