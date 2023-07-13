SIOUX CITY -- Most of the Badgerow Flats apartments in downtown Sioux City's historic Badgerow Building have been leased.

Of the 70 one-bedroom apartments in the Badgerow Building, only eight or nine remain available, said Melissa Titus, design director for the Omaha-based property manager Seldin, LLC, which manages the Badgerow. Seldin is the property manager at other notable downtown Sioux City apartment buildings, including the historic Bluebird Flats (in the old Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska St.)

Leasing on the market-rate apartments (situated on floors 3-11) began early this year, Titus said. Rents range from $845 per month to $1,175.

There have not yet been any leases signed for the building's commercial spaces -- on the first, second and twelfth floors -- but the property managers have leads, Titus said.

"We definitely have some great prospects at this point that are extremely interested," Titus said.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday evening at the high-rise.

The Badgerow, an Art Deco tower at the corner of Fourth and Jackson Street, had been vacant and red tagged for a number of years before Omaha-based Clarity Development, Inc. stepped in and rehabilitated it. The $25 million renovations took a little more than two years.

The National Register of Historic Places-listed Badgerow Building was the brainchild of E. M. Badgerow, son of early Sioux City businessman, real-estate developer and postmaster Gordon Badgerow, who left behind a $1 million fortune when he died in 1916. In 1929, E. M. Badgerow and a group of investors engaged architect K. E. Westerland to build a "monolith of steel, concrete, and terra cotta."

Construction began in 1930 and wrapped up in 1933, at the height of the Great Depression. Contractors used a reported 135,000 cubic feet of concrete, 900,000 bricks, 360 tons of terra cotta, 60,000 square yards of plaster, 700 pilings, twelve train cars of marble, four train cars of mahogany trim and six miles of heating and plumbing pipes. The entrances retain their grandiose stonework to this day, and its two ornate, white-ish, terra cotta façades are an icon of downtown Sioux City.

A 1933 brochure described the Badgerow as "the finest office building in the city."

The building had been troubled and red-tagged as unfit for occupancy on-and-off for nearly 20 years before the current owners purchased it in 2021 from the City of Sioux City.

The city had purchased the building a year earlier for $750,000 from the Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company, which had foreclosed on it a few years before that. The bank bought the building at auction in 2018 after the previous owner, based in California, defaulted on a bond.